Canada turning to makeshift hospitals to house patients as COVID-19 pandemic stretches capacity

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Countries in Europe and states like New York have commandeered vast spaces normally reserved for conferences or sporting events to house the thousands of patients sickened by COVID-19. Leaders in Canada are now preparing to do the same.
