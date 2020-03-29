Canada turning to makeshift hospitals to house patients as COVID-19 pandemic stretches capacity
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Countries in Europe and states like New York have commandeered vast spaces normally reserved for conferences or sporting events to house the thousands of patients sickened by COVID-19. Leaders in Canada are now preparing to do the same.
Rows upon rows of cubicles hastily erected in London’s ExCel centre show the expected scale of the explosion in numbers of coronavirus patients. The effort should see the temporary facility in the capital’s Docklands open its doors this week to its first patients, with capacity ultimately...