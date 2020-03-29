Global  

Russian oil firm Rosneft ends Venezuela business as US ups pressure

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin's government has taken control of Rosneft's Venezuelan assets to try and sidestep US sanctions. The move comes shortly after the US indicted Nicolas Maduro and other officials over narcotrafficking.
