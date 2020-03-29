Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre

Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
“... any contribution made to the PM-CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure,” Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RUCHIR2511

RUCHIR SHAH 🇮🇳 RT @nsitharaman: “...any contribution made to the PM CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure...” https://t.co/t7oZ6jXXU0 5 seconds ago

srmanojkumar

SRManojKumarSubbuRaj RT @the_hindu: Under the companies law, certain classes of profitable entities have to shell out at least 2% of their three-year annual ave… 12 minutes ago

MayankBhalotia

Mayank Bhalotia RT @nsitharaman: “...any contribution made to the PM CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure...” https://t.co/ZpQRcpXg3I https://t.co/t… 21 minutes ago

manoj_k90

Manoj Kumar RT @SwarajyaMag: Donations By Companies To PM CARES Fund Will Qualify As CSR Contribution: Corporate Affairs Ministry https://t.co/lw2e1Py… 25 minutes ago

ZybraApp

Zybra Contribution to PM CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure Read more here: https://t.co/Z2qdhpqzvy 25 minutes ago

bharatjain1973

Bharat Jain RT @BloombergQuint: Contribution by corporates to #PMCARES Fund will be considered as social welfare spending under the companies law. http… 27 minutes ago

_mindian

Bharathiya! Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre https://t.co/PdrVb4VzzU 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.