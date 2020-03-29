Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

“... any contribution made to the PM-CARES Fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure,” Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Sunday. 👓 View full article

