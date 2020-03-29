Polish composer, conductor Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s leading composer and conductor, Krzysztof Penderecki died Sunday after a “long and serious illness,” sources close to his family said. He was 86. In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, the Ludwig van Beethoven Association called Penderecki as “Great Pole, an outstanding creator and a humanist” who was one […] 👓 View full article

