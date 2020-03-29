Global  

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528 the health ministry said on Saturday, marking the highest daily rise in fatalities.
