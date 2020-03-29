Global  

Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs'

BBC News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
There's huge anxiety in the NHS over coronavirus and the lack of protective equipment, Dr Guddi Singh says.
News video: NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre

NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre 00:37

 NHS staff conduct drive-through coronavirus tests at Chessington World of Adventures. It is one of many temporary new sites setting up to samples from NHS workers in a bid to prevent them having to self-isolate due to symptoms.

