There's huge anxiety in the NHS over coronavirus and the lack of protective equipment, Dr Guddi Singh says.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Monkey Viral #Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs' now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/AmAHoJnrtt 2 minutes ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Coronavirus NHS workers ‘told to close our eyes if patient coughs’: There's huge anxiety in the NHS over coronavirus and the la… 15 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus NHS workers ‘told to close our eyes if patient coughs’: There's huge anxiety in the NHS over coronaviru… https://t.co/mzFBhaQFBf 15 minutes ago Gaudium Coronavirus NHS workers ‘told to close our eyes if patient coughs’ https://t.co/Yir9aYVKGT https://t.co/d5GHEeqH0y 18 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus NHS workers ‘told to close our eyes if patient coughs’ https://t.co/hxgluezdbB 18 minutes ago JustMe Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs' Do you think that's good enough? @BorisJohnson… https://t.co/79V3SM0snE 20 minutes ago Network News HEALTH Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs' https://t.co/GiC1I1PCn8 by BBC 29 minutes ago Neil Limbrick BBC Health Feed: Coronavirus NHS workers 'told to close our eyes if patient coughs' - https://t.co/1H7Pfy1iSs 29 minutes ago