Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Atlético Madrid defender Capón dies at age 72

Former Atlético Madrid defender Capón dies at age 72

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says former defender José Luis Capón has died. He was 72. The club has not disclosed the cause of death. Capón was part of the Atlético team that won the Spanish league in 1973 and 1977. He also helped the club win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup and the 1976 Copa […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.