Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself and the state’s governor suggested Sunday that he was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela […]
