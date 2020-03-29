Country singer Jan Howard, the Grand Ole Opry's senior member, dies at 91 Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Country singer Jan Howard, a beloved member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1971, died Saturday at age 91. The news broke during Saturday's show.

