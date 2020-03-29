Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mukesh Khanna teases 'Shaktimaan' sequel after fans demand re-run of original amid coronavirus lockdown

Mukesh Khanna teases 'Shaktimaan' sequel after fans demand re-run of original amid coronavirus lockdown

DNA Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
A 3D animated series on Shaktimaan has also been announced. Its trailer was launched at Comic-Con India last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DhuleAnup

ANUP KISHOR DHULE RT @dna: #MukeshKhanna teases '#Shaktimaan' sequel after fans demand re-run of original amid #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/gHYAYDucaZ 10 minutes ago

dna

DNA #MukeshKhanna teases '#Shaktimaan' sequel after fans demand re-run of original amid #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/gHYAYDucaZ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.