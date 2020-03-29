Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former NFL player Myron Rolle on front lines of coronavirus battle

Former NFL player Myron Rolle on front lines of coronavirus battle

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Former Florida State defensive back and Rhodes Scholar Myron Rolle is now on the front lines fighting coronavirus as a doctor in Boston.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Former NFL Player Working As Doctor At MGH During Coronavirus Outbreak

Former NFL Player Working As Doctor At MGH During Coronavirus Outbreak 03:17

 WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton talks to former NFL player Myron Rolle.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.