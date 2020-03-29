Global  

Nevada distilleries turning hooch into hand sanitizer

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Several alcohol distilleries in Nevada unable to make liquor under current coronavirus shutdowns are turning their attention to another product to help soothe customers. They’re combining their key ingredient — ethanol, which kills germs — with aloe vera or other chemicals to make hand sanitizer. The Centers for Disease Control website […]
