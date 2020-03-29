Prevén entre 100.000 y 200.000 muertes por el virus en EEUU Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — El máximo experto del gobierno estadounidense en temas de enfermedades infecciosas pronosticó el domingo que millones de personas contraerán el coronavirus en el país y entre 100.000 y 200.000 morirán a la causa de la enfermedad. El... WASHINGTON (AP) — El máximo experto del gobierno estadounidense en temas de enfermedades infecciosas pronosticó el domingo que millones de personas contraerán el coronavirus en el país y entre 100.000 y 200.000 morirán a la causa de la enfermedad. El... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this