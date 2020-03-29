Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Deaths in US Could Top 100K

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Deaths in US Could Top 100KAs of Sunday morning, the U.S. had about 125,000 infections and 2,200 deaths. Millions of Americans will be infected by the coronavirus and 100,000 to 200,000 will die, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned Sunday, as people in and around the country's outbreak epicenter of New York were urged to limit their travel to contain the scourge. The dire prediction came from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union." As of Sunday morning, the U.S. had about 125,000 infections and 2,200 deaths. Around the world, doctors were forced to make tough choices about which...
