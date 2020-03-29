Global  

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

WorldNews Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528MADRID: Spain awoke to its third week under near-total lockdown on Sunday, as the government met to approve a strengthening of measures and the coronavirus death toll rose by a record 838 cases overnight to 6,528. Second only to Italy in...
News video: Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 02:13

 Italy confirms 889 new coronavirus deaths, raising coronavirus fatality toll to 10,023.

