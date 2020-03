Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks announced Dolan's diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis. Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to have tested positive for the virus. He also owns the NHL's New York...