Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform requests on live special

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home. CBS will air the special, “Garth and Trisha: Live!” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform “an intimate concert […]
