Visa extends athlete sponsorship to 2021 after Olympic delay Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Visa has told its global roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships will be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Games were postponed, providing some financial certainty amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The credit card giant’s Team Visa scheme features 96 athletes across 27 sports, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gymnast […] 👓 View full article

