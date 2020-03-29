Global  

Visa extends athlete sponsorship to 2021 after Olympic delay

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020
Visa has told its global roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships will be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Games were postponed, providing some financial certainty amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The credit card giant’s Team Visa scheme features 96 athletes across 27 sports, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gymnast […]
