Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies

BBC News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Amged El-Hawrani's family thanked NHS colleagues for working "tirelessly" to save him.
NORBET

NORBET RT @LiamThorpECHO: Awful news, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton have confirmed the death of NHS consultant Mr. Amged El-Hawrani, ag… 10 seconds ago

Glenn Dennis

Glenn Dennis RT @DefendWindrush: R.I.P ❤🙏🏿 Amged El-Hawrani Coronavirus: Consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies after testing positive for COVID-19. Mr El-H… 1 minute ago

Eyad Issa

Eyad Issa RT @BrennanSurgeon: Just heard the tragic news about an ENT consultant who has died of coronavirus.. My thoughts are with his family and f… 1 minute ago

charmaine725

CllrCharmaine Morgan So sad to have lost another surveon Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies https://t.co/pQnjNhL1Ft 2 minutes ago

OrthoTweets

OrthoTweets RT @MoAImam: RIP Mr Amged El-Hawrani, ENT Consultant at Derby and Burton, who has tragically passed away after testing positive for coronav… 2 minutes ago

mistafix

mistafix RT @SkyNewsBreak: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton says 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani who had tested positive for coronav… 3 minutes ago

Tim Fenton

Tim Fenton RT @JasonGroves1: Derby and Burton Hospitals Trust confirms first coronavirus death of front line doctor. Ear, Nose and Throat consultant A… 3 minutes ago

Alex Braithwaite

Alex Braithwaite🌹🌹#CorbynWasRight #MyPM RT @mmaher70: #Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies from #Covid-19 Manslaughter Gov refused protective clothing from UK… 7 minutes ago

