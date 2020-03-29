Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus Victoria updates LIVE: Stricter social-distancing measures kick in, as Australia's COVID-19 infection rate falls

Coronavirus Victoria updates LIVE: Stricter social-distancing measures kick in, as Australia's COVID-19 infection rate falls

The Age Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raythemouse

Ray Raymond Australian Covid-19 deaths rise to 21 as ex-health professionals urged to rejoin workforce – as it happened https://t.co/JHWNujvz71 2 minutes ago

ShaSkinnerMoe

🔥💧😷 Shà stay safe everyone💜 RT @jacket1962: “Frontline health workers have written to Guardian Australia to say it was galling to see politicians receiving their flu s… 7 minutes ago

elizapublishing

Eliza RT @theage: LIVE BREAKING Staff member at Peter Mac Cancer Centre tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/2XEfKkz8LQ 3 hours ago

donellefranklin

Donelle Franklin RT @jacket1962: “The home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, has issued a statement saying that the government has taken action to stop hoardi… 4 hours ago

DimChanceCariad

Flo Australian Covid-19 deaths rise to 21 as ex-health professionals urged to rejoin workforce – as it happened https://t.co/rXFQ4AA6AP 4 hours ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu Australian Covid-19 deaths rise to 21 as ex-health professionals urged to rejoin workforce – as it happened https://t.co/6WM3tIGcLr 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.