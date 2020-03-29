End the FDA’s blood-donation discrimination against gay men Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The ban on allowing blood donations from men who have had sex with other men within the past year is discriminatory and lacks scientific rationale. The coronavirus crisis provides an urgent reason to move forward. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this //Kayla// @KayleeCasteel @oliviawilde The goal of a blood donation is to have healthy blood. However, the issue being discuss… https://t.co/kED8geT90P 23 hours ago Swish 🥶 RT @MiKe_D_423: The fact that there is still discrimination against gay men in the blood and organ donation industry blows my mind. 1 day ago Mike D☁️ The fact that there is still discrimination against gay men in the blood and organ donation industry blows my mind. 1 day ago Chandler ANYONES family who has lost someone due to lack of blood needs to sue the HELL out of blood donation organizations… https://t.co/ituuk3KBaI 1 week ago