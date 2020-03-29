Global  

End the FDA’s blood-donation discrimination against gay men

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The ban on allowing blood donations from men who have had sex with other men within the past year is discriminatory and lacks scientific rationale. The coronavirus crisis provides an urgent reason to move forward.
