The U.S. Tried to Build a New Fleet of Ventilators. The Mission Failed.

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Thirteen years ago, a group of U.S. public health officials came up with a plan to address what they regarded as one of the medical system’s crucial vulnerabilities: a shortage of ventilators. The breathing-assistance machines tended to be bulky, expensive and limited in number. The plan was to build a large fleet of inexpensive portable […]
