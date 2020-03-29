Global  

Trump says U.S. will not pay for security protection for Prince Harry

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would not pay for security protection for Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who, according to media reports, have settled in Los Angeles.
