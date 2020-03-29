Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event

Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaughey’s trademark phrase “Alright, alright, alright,” commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators. NASCAR’s new normal resumed Sunday with another virtual event, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after the coronavirus […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: NASCAR’s new normal resumed Sunday with another virtual event, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after the COV… 14 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @RealPhatsBlog: Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event #BreakingNews #PhatzRadioSports #NASCAR #MonsterEnergy #NASCAR… 14 minutes ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event #BreakingNews #PhatzRadioSports #NASCAR #MonsterEnergy… https://t.co/1BkQjbmjbU 17 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event https://t.co/UrooxZ3mzu 19 minutes ago

SDunlop08

Magoo RT @AP_Sports: Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem. Troy Aikman, borrowing McConaughey’s “Alright, alright, alright,” co… 25 minutes ago

HermanoAlmirola

Hermano Almirola #Almirolling 🇨🇺🇺🇸🇵🇪 RT @StewartHaasRcng: That's a wrap for today's #eNASCAR iRacing #ProInvitationalSeries event at virtual @TXMotorSpeedway! 🏁 @ClintBowyer fi… 28 minutes ago

amychen12332

Amy C RT @MJournalSports: Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event https://t.co/t4pVkbyeiP 30 minutes ago

MJournalSports

Morning Journal Sports Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event https://t.co/t4pVkbyeiP 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.