CBS mourns longtime journalist Maria Mercader, who died at 54 from coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
CBS News is mourning Maria Mercader, a longtime journalist with the network who died in a New York hospital after battling coronavirus. She was 54.
 Longtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

