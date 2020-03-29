Global  

The man who made your Zoom meetings possible

The Age Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Zoom chief Eric Yuan dreamt up the concept for the company in the 1990s when he was dreading 10-hour train trips to see his then-girlfriend.
