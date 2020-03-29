Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bosses panic-buy spy software to keep tabs on remote workers

Bosses panic-buy spy software to keep tabs on remote workers

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
It's perfectly legal for businesses to keep an unblinking eye on employees as long as they disclose they're doing it. Yet it seems a violation to a lot of workers when their every move in their own homes is tracked.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boazherzog

Boaz Herzog “Companies have been scrambling. They’re trying to allow their employees to work from home but trying to maintain a… https://t.co/gzuM3NyO01 51 seconds ago

Domelights

Domelights Unbound Covid-19: Bosses panic-buy spy software to keep tabs on remote workers. https://t.co/ITxFMqbIN6 https://t.co/KszRrbfpft 11 minutes ago

WokeShrink

Mary Jo Moeschl RT @seattletimes: It's perfectly legal for businesses to keep an unblinking eye on employees as long as they disclose they're doing it. Yet… 22 minutes ago

ReebaZeeTOI

Reeba Zachariah RT @BloombergQuint: Workers at various companies have complained of excesses, but many of them are new to telecommuting. https://t.co/5GKGj… 24 minutes ago

PerFeldvoss

Per Feldvoss Olsen RT @kjaerulv: Glæden ved hjemmearbejde... “We’re watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc employees working from home. We’re capturing your… 28 minutes ago

MsMayaRana

Maya Rana 😳🤦🏻‍♀️ Bosses panic-buy spy software to keep tabs on remote workers https://t.co/gzXhrZITCg 44 minutes ago

runako

runako “I’ve heard from multiple people whose employers have asked them to stay logged into a video call all day while the… https://t.co/2uuOO1LzLG 1 hour ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Workers at various companies have complained of excesses, but many of them are new to telecommuting. https://t.co/5GKGjoOmO3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.