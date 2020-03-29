Global  

Trump says US won’t pay for Meghan and Harry’s security

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his opinion on the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, insisting the United States government won’t pay for the couple’s security if they live in the United States. Responding to reports that the couple has moved to California, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “I am […]
