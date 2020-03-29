Global  

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like “Home” and “Pickup Man,” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61. Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public […]
 Grammy Award winning country star, Joe Diffie, has passed away after contracting coronavirus and facing complications. He was 61 years old.

