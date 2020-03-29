Global  

Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley mourn Joe Diffie: 'I'm devastated by the loss of my friend'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels and other country stars paid tribute to Joe Diffie on Sunday: "Such a loss for country music."
Remembering Joe Diffie; Grammy-winning artist dies from COVID-19

Grammy-winning country music artist Joe Diffie died Sunday due to complications of COVID-19.

 It's a loss being felt all around the world. Grammy-winning country music artist Joe Diffie died Sunday due to complications of COVID-19.

