Coronavirus | Donald Trump extends distancing guidelines by 30 days
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () The President earlier expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines, at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic, and the extension to April 30 comes as a tacit acknowledgement he’d been too optimistic.
President Donald Trump wants to create new guidelines for the coronavirus based on risk levels in counties across the country. According to Business Insider, each county would be labeled as “high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.” Trump announced beforehand he wanted to “open” the U.S. again and...
President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, dropping a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Denver Post •New Zealand Herald
