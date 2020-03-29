Global  

Coronavirus | Donald Trump extends distancing guidelines by 30 days

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020
The President earlier expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines, at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic, and the extension to April 30 comes as a tacit acknowledgement he’d been too optimistic.
 President Donald Trump wants to create new guidelines for the coronavirus based on risk levels in counties across the country. According to Business Insider, each county would be labeled as “high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.” Trump announced beforehand he wanted to “open” the U.S. again and...

President Donald Trump has abandoned his plan to reopen the country by Easter, saying Sunday that strict social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will continue through..

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12. Gavino Garay..

Donald Trump extends social-distancing guidelines with US deaths expected to peak in two weeks


Trump backs off plan to reopen businesses by mid-April amid coronavirus warnings

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, dropping a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running...
