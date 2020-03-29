Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > President Donald Trump takes the right way forward on coronavirus

President Donald Trump takes the right way forward on coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The economy and fighting COVID-19 is one and the same. Continue to flatten the curve, push on test kits and vaccines: Our view
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump extends COVID-19 guidance to April 30

Trump extends COVID-19 guidance to April 30 02:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kathlee89401525

Kathleen Riley RT @PerlmanGerry: Joe Biden takes a massive 25-point lead over Donald Trump in battleground counties in new poll that shows the former VP a… 16 minutes ago

CaiCai_527

Cai Cai @JeffreyGuterman @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire Americ… https://t.co/kbEdsnWmNL 30 minutes ago

CaiCai_527

Cai Cai @StacyLoveLife @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire American… https://t.co/lbx4td6Nh7 33 minutes ago

EstiqueSleek

Enakhimion Esther™ @humanitarian_bs @realDonaldTrump Regardless of the measures he takes, Donald Trump genuinely care about the safety… https://t.co/dstifQXfFz 1 hour ago

CaiCai_527

Cai Cai @realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire American… https://t.co/vcUmY85trn 2 hours ago

soundhealthykev

Kevin Talmadge RT @JulieZebrak: “The coronavirus crisis has revealed — or rather reinforced — that Joe Biden has what it takes to be an effective presiden… 3 hours ago

oddjob_bob

Bob Tod, I an it, you an it, everyone an it, it @jonfavs @gtconway3d Thank you, John. You have confirmed what US have believed since the start of this Chinese Bat… https://t.co/2ImRKg9UHW 3 hours ago

AmorahRoss

Amorah Ross RT @Porter_Anderson: Media: @MaxBoot: "Nothing reveals character like a crisis. The #coronavirus crisis has revealed —reinforced— that @Joe… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.