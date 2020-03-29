President Donald Trump takes the right way forward on coronavirus
Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The economy and fighting COVID-19 is one and the same. Continue to flatten the curve, push on test kits and vaccines: Our view
Trump extends COVID-19 guidance to April 30 02:47
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.
