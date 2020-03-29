President Donald Trump takes the right way forward on coronavirus

Kathleen Riley RT @PerlmanGerry: Joe Biden takes a massive 25-point lead over Donald Trump in battleground counties in new poll that shows the former VP a… 16 minutes ago

Cai Cai @JeffreyGuterman @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire Americ… https://t.co/kbEdsnWmNL 30 minutes ago

Cai Cai @StacyLoveLife @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire American… https://t.co/lbx4td6Nh7 33 minutes ago

Enakhimion Esther™ @humanitarian_bs @realDonaldTrump Regardless of the measures he takes, Donald Trump genuinely care about the safety… https://t.co/dstifQXfFz 1 hour ago

Cai Cai @realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Donald Trump as president of the United States, he did not lead the entire American… https://t.co/vcUmY85trn 2 hours ago

Kevin Talmadge RT @JulieZebrak: “The coronavirus crisis has revealed — or rather reinforced — that Joe Biden has what it takes to be an effective presiden… 3 hours ago