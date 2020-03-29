Global  

Texas A&M’s Carter declares for WNBA draft

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft. Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee […]
