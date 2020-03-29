2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday. Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since […] 👓 View full article

