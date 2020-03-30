Global  

Trump says he wants to restore tax deductions for business meals

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said he wants to restore corporate tax deductions for business meals as restaurants reel from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The president said Sunday that he’d spoken with celebrity restarateurs including Wolfgang Puck, Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten on the subject. Restaurants nationwide have been forced to close or restrict their […]
