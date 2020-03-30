Trump says he wants to restore tax deductions for business meals Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump said he wants to restore corporate tax deductions for business meals as restaurants reel from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The president said Sunday that he’d spoken with celebrity restarateurs including Wolfgang Puck, Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten on the subject. Restaurants nationwide have been forced to close or restrict their […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bloomberg Asia Trump says he wants to restore tax deductions for business meals https://t.co/n1H1cWhLM7 2 seconds ago US News Trump Says He Wants to Restore Tax Deductions for Business Meals https://t.co/iRqNYbJVaR https://t.co/4DZxSVBeNa 42 minutes ago JP WTF @realDonaldTrump ? While the rest of the world is worried about people who can't afford to eat, you're worried… https://t.co/l3LPIKjzjz 50 minutes ago mayowa ajayi Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30 https://t.co/Bc9QiFgWHs https://t.co/JpdOuLtrzX 1 hour ago K Dubb Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30 https://t.co/M3bFFyxtY3 #mustread #feedly 1 hour ago African Peace Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30 https://t.co/nilhx0zXsK https://t.co/Enj3JfzOqG 2 hours ago David Kisamfu Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30 https://t.co/lbr7vjEHfs 2 hours ago WonkPorn Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30 https://t.co/Ut2puoNEqy https://t.co/6uDikyL8Pm 2 hours ago