U.S. won’t pay for security for Harry and Meghan, Trump says

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
LONDON – President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the U.S. government will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan’s security if the royal couple move to Los Angeles as reported. A spokeswoman for the royal couple said the family had not asked for help. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask […]
