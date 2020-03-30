Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: 44-yr-old woman dies in West Bengal's Kalimpong, second death in state

DNA Monday, 30 March 2020
While the confirmed cases in India stand at 1024, the number of deaths recorded in India is 27, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.
