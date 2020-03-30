Global  

Trump says U.S. won’t pay for Meghan and Harry’s security

Hindu Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Mr. Trump tweeted on Sunday- “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”
