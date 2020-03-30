Wage subsidy a relief for many but a warning of what's to come Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The extraordinary scale of this new wage subsidy will be a relief to many. The astonishing question is whether it will be enough. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Charlotte Grieve The government is spending at least $194 billion. That is a staggering burden on the next generation and it will on… https://t.co/ra9UE08zcL 4 hours ago Dave Peters RT @CroweDM: Yes, it's not enough for many who need help, but this is a good scheme within tough constraints. A comment: https://t.co/Am2c… 4 hours ago F1 Princess RT @theage: ANALYSIS The extraordinary scale of this new wage subsidy will be a relief to many. The astonishing question is whether it will… 4 hours ago The Age ANALYSIS The extraordinary scale of this new wage subsidy will be a relief to many. The astonishing question is whe… https://t.co/TLLAhUO4Te 5 hours ago Lou Spanos More is needed, next up 'Helicopter Money' Wage subsidy a relief for many but a warning of what's to come… https://t.co/WIwEaYOLTS 6 hours ago Murf70 "ASTONISHING" is BELIEVING THIS ?? WTF ?? Wage subsidy a relief for many but a warning of what's to come https://t.co/oUrMcCngri via @theage 7 hours ago David Crowe Yes, it's not enough for many who need help, but this is a good scheme within tough constraints. A comment: https://t.co/Am2cjJVLNe 7 hours ago