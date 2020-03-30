Global  

'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home

CBC.ca Monday, 30 March 2020
With a flu-like illness outbreak, four dead and confirmed cases of COVID-19, it's been a horrific week for the 1,243 passengers — including 247 Canadians — stuck aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship that was sailing off the coast of Panama. Now, passengers can add more problems to the list.
News video: Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam Headed To Fort Lauderdale

Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam Headed To Fort Lauderdale 03:02

 Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away. A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.

