Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SabrinaHala1

Sabrina Hala RT @NBCNews: Speaker Pelosi criticizes President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles, peo… 42 minutes ago

toolarmy2002

Rudy RT @NBCPolitics: Speaker Pelosi criticizes President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles,… 50 minutes ago

HealthcareGlob1

Healthcare-Global😷 RT @HealthcareGlob1: Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' - https://t.co/gOjjkxGWZr https://t.c… 1 hour ago

B39Becky

Becky With the Good Hair RT @EricaJong: Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' https://t.co/PM3jREtqhr 2 hours ago

txmattie

Sue Bradley RT @saltygulf: NBC:Speaker Pelosi criticized Trump's response to the pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles, people are dying" @… 2 hours ago

honorverity

V.W. Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' https://t.co/B2mrSCAkxT 2 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' #NancyPelosi #Pelosi #USSpeaker… https://t.co/1vkUxX8uRU 4 hours ago

mjbrandonbowers

Brandon Bowers Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' https://t.co/jr6GEWqfMr 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.