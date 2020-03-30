Global  

Trump: US won't pay for security of Prince Harry, wife

Monday, 30 March 2020
Trump: US won't pay for security of Prince Harry, wifeANKARA (Bernama): US President Donald Trump said Sunday (March 29) his country won't be paying for the security protection of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan during their stay in the US, reported Anadolu Agency. ......
News video: Trump Won’t Pay To Protect Harry & Meghan

Trump Won’t Pay To Protect Harry & Meghan 01:03

 The president said the couple must pay for their own security should they move to the U.S.

UK's Prince Harry, wife Meghan, do not need U.S. help for security costs, spokeswoman says

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have no plans to ask the U.S. government for help with security costs, the couple said in a statement on Sunday in...
Trump says US won’t pay for Meghan and Harry’s security

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his opinion on the future of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, insisting the United States government...
