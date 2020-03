Donald Trump in 'near tie' with Joe Biden, new poll finds Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Donald Trump has gained ground on his probably challenger in November’s presidential election and is in a “near tie” with Joe Biden, according to a new poll released on Sunday. The Washington Post-ABC News poll put the former vice-president ahead by 49% to 47% among registered voters. In February, the same poll put the US president seven points behind. #WhereIsJoe: Biden campaign tries to stay relevant amid... Donald Trump has gained ground on his probably challenger in November’s presidential election and is in a “near tie” with Joe Biden, according to a new poll released on Sunday. The Washington Post-ABC News poll put the former vice-president ahead by 49% to 47% among registered voters. In February, the same poll put the US president seven points behind. #WhereIsJoe: Biden campaign tries to stay relevant amid... 👓 View full article

