Singapore court upholds law criminalizing sex between men

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Like many former British colonies, the southeast Asian country has retained an old law that criminalizes gay sex. Despite calls to remove the old law, Singapore's highest court has stood its ground.
