Singapore court upholds law criminalizing sex between men Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Like many former British colonies, the southeast Asian country has retained an old law that criminalizes gay sex. Despite calls to remove the old law, Singapore's highest court has stood its ground. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Azucena DiBiscaglia RT @dwnews: Singapore has retained an old law that criminalizes gay sex, dismissing three appeals that argued it was unconstitutional. htt… 1 hour ago Sex News Lady Singapore court upholds law criminalizing***between men https://t.co/E0uuIqZxul 2 hours ago Jens Zinke Think twice when planning your holiday in Singapore! Singapore court upholds law criminalizing***between men https://t.co/3pHXOSGG3b 3 hours ago Stars Pat Nigeria Singapore court upholds law criminalizing***between men https://t.co/wpk9BDx2Mb News https://t.co/gWKZZRwbAf 3 hours ago