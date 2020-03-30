Global  

Mercedes F1 team helps to develop breathing aid in pandemic

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care and ease some pressure on Britain’s strained health service. Mercedes worked with engineers at the University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital to adapt and improve a device that […]
