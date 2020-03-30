Mercedes F1 team helps to develop breathing aid in pandemic Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care and ease some pressure on Britain’s strained health service. Mercedes worked with engineers at the University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital to adapt and improve a device that […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michaelangelo RT @ABC: Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care. https:… 1 minute ago Jeff Oke RT @CTVNews: Mercedes F1 team helps to develop breathing aid in pandemic https://t.co/dCronsqi7C 12 minutes ago The World News Mercedes F1 team helps to develop breathing aid in Covid-19 pandemic https://t.co/24QDsoANMK 13 minutes ago Herald Business RT @heraldscotland: A breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care has been developed by mechanical engineers,… 14 minutes ago