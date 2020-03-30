Global  

Sports make political point for Belarus amid virus outbreak

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — With most sports around the world shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is proudly keeping soccer and hockey arenas open. The Eastern European nation of nearly 9.5 million even started a whole new soccer season this month as coronavirus cases rose. The move has the […]
