India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cases reach 1,071

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 as total cases reach 1,071NEW DELHI, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The death toll due to COVID-19 in India on Monday rose to 29 as the number of confirmed cases reached 1,071, the health...
