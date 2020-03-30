Global  

New April releases on Netflix: ‘Money Heist’ season 4, Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’, and more

Hindu Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Check out the complete list of titles, both Indian and international, that Netflix is offering to keep you binge-watching during the lockdown
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: The Big Show Show Season 1

The Big Show Show Season 1 01:25

 The Big Show Show Season 1 ‍♂️ New Series Trailer - Netflix Futures Plot synopsis: When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. The Big Show Show arrives...

