Nipsey Hussle’s legacy endures a year after his death

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The year since Nipsey Hussle was gunned down has not diminished the rapper’s legacy, but rather cemented it and continues to prove true his catchphrase, “The Marathon Continues.” Tuesday marks the first anniversary of Hussle’s death and his popularity and influence pushes forward as strong as ever. He won two posthumous […]
