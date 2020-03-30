‘Grim Sleeper’ Serial Killer Lonnie Franklin Dies in California Prison

You Might Like

Tweets about this Court Junkie Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper" who preyed on the women of South Los Angel… https://t.co/hMkWgGExpf 5 seconds ago Karas na Balada Japa RT @globalnews: Lonnie Franklin preyed upon vulnerable women in Los Angeles for over two decades. https://t.co/FPwrIdRvUB 34 seconds ago marlene love BURN IN HELL MOFO Serial killer dubbed Grim Sleeper dies in California prison https://t.co/F1CHeRYhN7 54 seconds ago salomedesade RT @BillThomas56: Serial killer Lonnie Franklin was caught through the use of familial DNA after his profile was not found in the CODIS sys… 55 seconds ago Charly Convicted serial killer known as the 'Grim Sleeper' found dead in prison cell https://t.co/Yi1OpvuhsN 2 minutes ago Pearl Ballard Serial killer dubbed Grim Sleeper dies in California prison : https://t.co/83DBWzzjhQ via @AOL 3 minutes ago #MAGA/Anti Islam/Anti communism/Pro-Life/Pro-2ndA RT @HeyTammyBruce: May it rot in***"‘Grim Sleeper’ serial killer Lonnie Franklin dies on death row at San Quentin" https://t.co/tkrFTcsk… 4 minutes ago Loretta Houston RT @48hours: The convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper," who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for more than two decade… 4 minutes ago